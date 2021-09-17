'We the People': Artist builds 5,000 lb. metal sculpture that portrays America's story

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Each weekday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is featuring some of the talented artists who are showcasing their work during ArtPrize.
Artist Duane Weirich spent about six months constructing a metal mural that portrays our country's progression from inception to current times.
