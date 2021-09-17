'We the People': Artist builds 5,000 lb. metal sculpture that portrays America's story

From pop culture to the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, artist Duane Weirich constructed a 5,000 lb., 8-foot by 20-foot metal sculpture.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Each weekday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is featuring some of the talented artists who are showcasing their work during ArtPrize.

Artist Duane Weirich spent about six months constructing a metal mural that portrays our country's progression from inception to current times.

For more ArtPrize coverage, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.