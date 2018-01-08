August First Fridays, Avenue for the Arts

hosted by Avenue for the Arts

August 3, Friday at 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Picnic Pops: Ben Folds

Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter, Ben Folds, returns for a spectacular evening of music making with the Grand Rapids Pops at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Hear Ben's smash hits as you've never experienced them before - with live orchestra - plus a movement from his piano concerto.

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Cannonsburg Ski Area

Dutton Days Celebration

Community Services of Dutton, 6951 Hanna Lake Road

Caledonia, MI 49316

Friday, August 3

6 p.m. - 10:33 p.m.

It's Britney, B! PRISM Pride Party ft. Derrick Barry

Saturday, August 4 @ 8:30 pm

20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave NW

Grand Rapids

Whitecaps vs. Dayton 8/5/18

Sunday, August 5, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Fifth Third Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr.

Comstock Park

