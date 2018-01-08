August First Fridays, Avenue for the Arts
hosted by Avenue for the Arts
August 3, Friday at 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Picnic Pops: Ben Folds
Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter, Ben Folds, returns for a spectacular evening of music making with the Grand Rapids Pops at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Hear Ben's smash hits as you've never experienced them before - with live orchestra - plus a movement from his piano concerto.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Cannonsburg Ski Area
Dutton Days Celebration
Community Services of Dutton, 6951 Hanna Lake Road
Caledonia, MI 49316
Friday, August 3
6 p.m. - 10:33 p.m.
It's Britney, B! PRISM Pride Party ft. Derrick Barry
Saturday, August 4 @ 8:30 pm
20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Whitecaps vs. Dayton 8/5/18
Sunday, August 5, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Fifth Third Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr.
Comstock Park
