Here's the Weekend Rundown around West Michigan.

Walker/Standale Summer Concert Series

The Adams Family Band will entertain the crowds Thursday, August 9th at Walker Community Park. The music plays 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. It's free for everyone! The Walker Community Park is located at 700 Cummings Avenue.

Vintage & Blueberry Fest:

Live music, and outdoor movie and a classic car show are all part of the Vintage & Blueberry Fest in Grandville. It starts Friday, August 10th at 4 pm and runs through Saturday, August 11th at 4 pm. You can also enjoy a pie-eating contest, dunk tank, and food booths.

2018 Hispanic Festival:

The annual Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is once again the sponsor of 2018 Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids. It runs August 10th through the 12th in Downtown Grand Rapids. It is free and open to the public. Enjoy traditional music, food, and activities for kids.

Cowpie Music Festival:

Take the family to enjoy music, food and more at the annual Cowpie Festival. It is presented by the Michigan Heritage Music Association and takes place every 2nd weekend in August on Shagbark Farm in Alaska, Michigan. It runs from August 9th through the 12th.

Movies on the Beach:

You can enjoy the beach and a movie this weekend at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon. The movie Moana will be shown starting at 8 pm on Saturday, August 11th. It's free and open to the public. Click the link for more information about Movies on the Beach.

