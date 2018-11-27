CALEDONIA, Mich. - On Monday evening, Nov. 26, residents in the Gaines Township, Caledonia area noticed the night sky turned a vibrant purple.

Theories were posed about what the purple could be from low hanging clouds to an alien invasion. But a new farm in the area revealed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that it is their purple grow lights.

Revolution Farms confirmed that they use purple lighting as a part of their aquaponics process. The Caledonia based farm can grow year-round lettuce with their unique, sustainable process.

The farm is located at 2901 76th St. in Caledonia, and the purple lights were possibly amplified with low hanging clouds in the area.

A similar phenomenon has been noted in other cities around the country, including Cleveland.

The Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Revolution Farms harvested its first crop of aquaponics lettuce in October, and their products are available in 16 SpartanNash stores. It produces 4,000 pounds of lettuce a week.

