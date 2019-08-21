UPDATE as of 12:45 p.m.: Deputies caught the cow and reopened northbound US-131.
PREVIOUS STORY:
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - It's no horse on Old Town Road, it's a actually a cow on the freeway.
Authorities in Allegan County are trying to wrangle a loose cow that found it's way onto northbound US-131. The freeway was is temporarily closed after 135th Avenue, but sheriff's office says deputies should have it opened soon.
Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- What was really going on in the viral video that appeared to show a man being struck by lightning?
- They're something to bark about!
- New wardrobe on $50? No problem!
- Sister Jean celebrates 100th birthday by meeting her LEGO look-alike
- Visiting a city park can make you as happy as Christmas Day, study finds
- Do not take sand from this beach. A couple faces 6 years in prison for it
- Hurricanes are causing spiders to be more aggressive, study finds
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.