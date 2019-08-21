UPDATE as of 12:45 p.m.: Deputies caught the cow and reopened northbound US-131.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - It's no horse on Old Town Road, it's a actually a cow on the freeway.

Authorities in Allegan County are trying to wrangle a loose cow that found it's way onto northbound US-131. The freeway was is temporarily closed after 135th Avenue, but sheriff's office says deputies should have it opened soon.

