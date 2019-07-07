It was no ordinary traffic stop for deputies in Hardee County.

Deputies said when they pulled Anthony Richardson over they found drugs on him and an alligator in the front seat.

Richardson told law enforcement before they searched his vehicle he had a baby alligator in the front seat that a friend had given him, and he was planning on releasing into the river.

Deputies said they found the baby gator with its mouth taped shut in the front seat. Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and after they talked to a wildlife officer, they untaped the gator’s mouth and set it free.

Richardson was booked into the Hardee County Jail for multiple drug charges and illegally possessing or capturing an alligator.

