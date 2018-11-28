DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- Deputies say a woman pulled a knife on a fellow customer after the man commented on her passing gas loudly.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested Shanetta Wilson, 37, on Sunday. Deputies say she and the man were waiting in line at a dollar store in Dania Beach when they got into an argument over Wilson "farting loudly."

Authorities said Wilson pulled a small lock back knife from her purse, opened it and told the victim she was going to "gut" him.

The sheriff's office said she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

