The internet is getting swept up in the newest craze: claiming NASA said that today is the only day your kitchen broom will stand up on its own.

Hundreds, if not thousands of internet users are testing to see if their brooms stand up on their own, citing a "post from NASA" that allegedly claims today is the only day your go-to household cleaner aligns with "the tilt of the earth."

Don't worry, THV11 Meteorologist Nathan Scott said Mercury is not in retrograde and the tilt of the Earth has not changed and probably won't anytime soon.

The myth/challenge/conspiracy has recently come back to life with users claiming the information came from NASA, however, that is unfounded.

So, try again tomorrow! It'll still stand up on its own!