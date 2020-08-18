Two urns donated to Cedar Springs Goodwill

Workers at the Goodwill store in Cedar Springs recently found two urns while sifting through donations bins. Each urn has cremains inside.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — When the doors open at Goodwill stores, the workers never know what's about to be dropped off.

The store in Cedar Springs is certain it has something or 'someone' that may belong to you.

Like most Goodwill stores, the Cedar Springs location takes in numerous different items each day, from antiques to clothes and linens, to electronics.

"You name it, we get it," said Katie Crisman, who manages the Cedar Springs location. "But what we got on July 22 was not expected at all."

Crisman says that she and her staff we sifting through two separate donation bins that day and found two urns and, yes, each had cremains inside.

"At first we said, 'I hope this isn't what we think it is,'" Crisman said. "But that's what they were."

One urn is black and gold and it's in the shape of a small vase, while the other urn is brushed silver in color, is in the shape of a heart and has the name 'Kate' engraved on it.

"We were all a bit scared, nervous and kind of freaked out," added Crisman. "We just couldn't believe it."

Crisman contacted the Goodwill corporate office in Muskegon, Mi., letting them know about the urns and asked what should be done with them. She was told to take photos of them and put them on the store's Facebook page, in the hopes the rightful owner might see and claim them.

"We've had no luck," said Crisman. "We've had a few calls but no positive results yet."

When asked if she's alerted law enforcement about the urns, Crisman says she hadn't.

"I really hope that we ca find the owner and get them back to where they belong," added Crisman. "I wouldn't want this to be one of my family members floating around Goodwill."

If you are the owner of either of the urns, or know who might be, you're asked to call the Cedar Springs Goodwill store and donation center at 616-696-1781.

Or, if you're nearby, you can visit the store. It's located at 3595 17 Mile Rd NE in Cedar Springs.