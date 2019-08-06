FENNVILLE, Mich. — The 8th annual Wes Leonard Memorial Blood Drive was held on Saturday at Fennville Middle School.

Leonard was a high school basketball player who collapsed on the court in 2011 from a sudden cardiac arrest. In the years since Leonard's death, his family has developed the Wes Leonard Heart Team to honor their son and raise awareness about the importance of having access to working AEDs in high school gymnasiums.

The Heart Team has partnered with the American Red Cross for eight years to host the blood drive. Both organizations also presented a new AED to the Charlton Heston Academy in St. Helen.

Since the Heart Team was created, it has donated more than 140 AEDs to Michigan schools.

The blood drive was held in the midst of a "critical shortage" of type O blood, according to the American Red Cross. Additionally, donors of all types are also needed to ensure a steady supply of blood.

