West MI 60 Strong: Answer Health looking for senior calendar models from West Michigan

Answer Health will feature 12 inspirational seniors who make a difference in their communities.

Answer Health has announced a calendar contest for those between 60 and 69 in West Michigan in order to highlight life after 60. The 2022 calendar, West MI 60 Strong, will also showcase events and activities in West Michigan, including sites like LMCU Ballpark and John Ball Zoo. Twelve inspirational winners will be chosen to receive a photo shoot and compensation for their modeling time.

Those interested in entering should visit this website and submit an application. A 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo is also required by Friday, Sept. 3.

Anyone 18 and older can nominate someone for the contest. If their candidate is chosen, the person who nominated them will win a $50 gift certificate.

Candidates must be between 60 and 69 on Sept. 1 and live in one of the following counties: Allegan, Antrim, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Kent, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren or Wexford.

Candidates will be selected by celebrity judges. The ideal candidate leads an active lifestyle and is involved in their community through volunteer work or mentorship.

Winners must be available between Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 25. Questions about the contest can be emailed to WestMI60Strong@AnswerHealthSCA.com.

All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Senior Neighbors.

