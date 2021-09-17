West Michigan Aviation Academy unveils new training center

The new Flight Training Center features hangar space, classrooms, simulation labs and open construction areas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Aviation Academy (WMAA) unveiled its new training center Friday, which is now open for the fall semester. The Flight Training Center (FTC) features hangar space, classrooms, simulation labs and open construction areas.

Students are able to receive private pilot licenses as part of the high school curriculum at the academy.

“I’ve been working for three years on my dream of becoming an Air Force fighter pilot," said senior flight student Cooper Marcukaitis. "To be able to finish my high school career in a building where I’m surrounded by aviation is unbelievable. This facility is awesome, and it brings my dream to life.”

The WMAA says 115 students have obtained private pilot licenses and 765 have received high school degrees through the academy. Currently, the WMAA says there is a shortage in the aviation industry for pilots and skilled trade workers. Dean of Aviation and Engineering George Pavey says the academy is working to address that.

"We have three pillars in our aviation program: safety first, professionalism, and the pursuit of excellence," said Pavey. "We are laying the foundation for their future success in the aviation industry at a very high standard. In light of the projected industry demand for the future, our school continues to ignite passion in the next generation of pilots."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.