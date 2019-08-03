GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On International Women’s Day, breweries in West Michigan participated in an annual event celebrating female brewers across the world.

The International Women’s Collaboration Brew is a yearly project in which female brewers produce a beer with a particular theme or style to promote women in the industry. The theme in 2019 is Unite Forage, where groups are urged to "capture yeast/bacteria for a wild brew or collect some local fruits, herbs or spices."

The event, which is in its sixth year, was created by a brewer from the United Kingdom. At least four West Michigan breweries and more than a dozen in Michigan participated Friday.

"It's actually our favorite day of the year," said Stephanie Nash, the taproom manager at Grand Armory Brewing Company in Grand Haven. "It's so much fun out there, and we get to show people that we can do all of the hard work as well and still have fun while we're doing it."

A group of women at Grand Armory has participated in the ICWB day the last four years. This year they produced a maple hazelnut porter which will soon hit the downtown taproom.

A 2014 study found that women constitute under 30 percent of brewery workers. Another reported only four percent had female head brewmasters.

There are a lot of women that are switching from working in a taproom to the brewing process, Nash said.

"If you want to try to get into the industry, just do it," she said. "It's an amazing experience and amazing job working in the production facilities. Go for it."

