BYRON CENTER, Mich. - The annual West Michigan Chalk Art Festival was held on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, at Tanger Outlets in Byron Center.

Sponsored by the Byron Community Wellness Foundation, the festival brings an explosion of color and vitality, and the community of West Michigan together.

Public viewing of the art takes place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and the judging of the art starts at 3 p.m.

The first prize for the adult section wins $1,000, and the winner of the public vote gets $500. The first-place winner for the youth section gets $100 as well.

Other prizes include $100 for the best team/family, best 3D design, best photo rendition, most humorous, best use of color and best use of wellness theme.

Adult squares cost $45 and youth squares cost $30. A family/team square also cost $30.

For more information, visit wmcaf.com.

