West Michigan chef to appear on new Netflix show

'School of Chocolate' premieres on Nov. 26 on Netflix.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a dream come true for a local chef and culinary instructor.

Chef Amanda Miller recently got to learn from one of the best in the world on a new reality show that's about to drop on Netflix, called "School of Chocolate".

Miller is a chef instructor at Baker College's Culinary Institute of Michigan in Muskegon. She has been a fan of Chef Amaury Guichon for a while.

"He's arguably one of the most famous pastry chefs out there," says Miller. "If you go on social media, you can watch the incredible stuff he makes."

So to not only meet him, but learn under him in a competition?

"Win or lose, it was an invaluable experience overall," she says.

Miller was contacted about the show through her social media, and selected as one of the only eight participants after an application process.

"Zoom interviews, a little bit of producing videos of what I can do to show my abilities," she explains.

She says Chef Guichon helped encourage her to grow as a chef.

"I live inside this box and he wants me to be out of that box and push myself to the limit," says Miller.

And she plans to teach those lessons to her students.

"I think that the show brings the culinary field to light and kind of helps even bring students here into our building," says Miller.

'School of Chocolate' premieres on Nov. 26 on Netflix.





RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.