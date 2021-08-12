West Michigan chorus group Sweet Adelines performs at 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

What seemed to be endless rain in Hawaii didn't dampen a very memorable experience for a West Michigan chorus, which was one of ten selected nationally to perform.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While many paused from wherever they were Tuesday to reflect on the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a West Michigan choral group was one of ten selected nationwide to perform in Hawaii for the milestone commemoration.

The Grand Rapids chapter of the Sweet Adelines chorus found out last spring they'd been chosen to perform in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 7.

"There are only 40 survivors remaining from the Pearl Harbor attack and we were fortunate to meet one of those veterans," said Janet Mason, a Sweet Adelines member. "That made the experience really, really special."

The group arrived at various times Saturday. Because of the unprecedented weather that's been plaguing Hawaii, many of the singers were delayed in random cities, before finally making it to the islands.

"We sang 15 different songs," said Denise VanDyken, who is the Sweet Adelines' director. "When we sang the Armed Forces Medley, many of the veterans held their hands over their hearts, including a 100-year-old veteran who insisted on rising from his wheelchair to stand.

"We all saw him get up. We made it through the song, but it was very moving to see that."

The incessant rain caused a few of their performances to get cut short or be moved to indoor locations, but they say they wouldn't have traded the experience for anything.

"There will be only one 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor," VanDyken said. "It was an honor and a privilege to be there and share that experience with this group of ladies, who have become like family."

The group will travel back to West Michigan on Thurs., Dec. 9.

The Sweet Adelines’ trip to Hawaii was funded, in part, with a 13 ON YOUR SIDE, TEGNA Foundation grant. We are proud to have supported this great journey.

