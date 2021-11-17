West Michigan congressman, business leaders applaud suspension of national vaccine mandate

Despite the victory, Congressman Moolenaar says he isn't done fighting the mandate, saying the appeals could be taken as far as the Supreme Court.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses is on hold. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced it will suspend enforcement of the mandate.

"This is good news for employers, employees," says Congressman John Moolenaar, representative for Michigan's 4th District.

Moolenaar has been fighting the mandate since it was announced. Earlier this month, he introduced a bill that would prohibit the Department of Labor from using federal funds to enforce a mandate.

"I'd much rather have a situation where the federal government is instead providing the best available scientific information and making vaccines and treatments available," says Moolenaar.

Locally, the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce celebrated the news as well. Andy Johnston says ever since the mandate was announced, business in the area have been worried.

"Our local businesses have been concerned about the position that this mandate puts them in both from a logistical perspective and a political perspective," says Johnston.

Johnston hopes the mandate will be permanently repealed as a result of the suspension. But if it isn't, they are working with dozens of local businesses, asking for help from the state in purchasing COVID tests if necessary.

"The courts are going to tell us whether this is constitutional or not going forward, but we're trying to do everything we can, while we disagree with it, to help our businesses be prepared to comply," says Johnston.

Despite the victory, Congressman Moolenaar says he isn't done fighting the mandate, saying the appeals could be taken as far as the Supreme Court.

RELATED VIDEO: Governor's Office speaks on state of COVID-19 in Michigan, responds to criticism

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.