West Michigan cooling centers open during excessive heat

Here's a list of cooling centers open this week in West Michigan.

As temperatures soar across West Michigan, people are trying to beat the heat. The National Weather Service issued a high heat advisory Wednesday with the possibility for more excessive heat later this week.

Cooling centers in West Michigan are open to give people access to air conditioning to protect themselves during the heat.

Here's a list of cooling centers in the region:

Grand Haven Community Center: 421 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven. Open Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Herrick District Library: 300 S. River Ave. in Holland. Open Wednesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terra Square: 3380 Chicago Dr. in Hudsonville. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

United Methodist Church: 57 W. Tenth St. in Holland. Open Wednesday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mel Trotter Ministries: 225 Commerce Ave SW in Grand Rapids. Open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Saturday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office encourages Michiganders to hydrate with non-alcoholic drinks and spend time in air conditioning or shade during excessive heat.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.