West Michigan housing market cools down, but only in some cases

Local experts say the housing market in the Greater Grand Rapids area is showing signs of slowing but it's far from a return to normal.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nationally, the red-hot housing market appears to be cooling off.

But is that the case here at home?

A local home loan officer and realtor agrees the market appears to be showing signs of slowing down, but it’s far from returning to normal.

For homebuyers that have tried for weeks, even months, to purchase a home… their perseverance is starting to pay off.

Experts in Grand Rapids say it's a sign that the market is cooling, but some areas like the $200,000 price range and below are still wildly popular.

“The number of those houses is small so everyone’s just kind of trying to get those. That area is still very crowded, but your higher-end is slowing down a little bit. Stuff over $300,000 is a little slower," Justin Sayles, Cason Home Loans NMLS, Loan Officer, said.

They say one of the indicators they look for to determine where the market stands are purchase demand.

“Listings are still, 90% of them have offer deadlines right now. We’re super used to that, it’s not uncommon but kind of indicators that we’re seeing (a slowdown) is home that has offer deadlines that don’t end up with multiple offers," Kendra Haan, Red Door Realty Group, Realtor, said.

They say while it’s true the market is cooling, historically, that’s normal for this time of year. They say it should pick back up in the fall.

One of the reasons for the slowdown is buyer fatigue, the other, COVID restrictions being lifted.

“A lot more people are taking a vacation for the summer, they’re attending events and weddings, and just getting out of their homes and getting out of the home search for a while too," Haan said.



Loan officers say it’s still a seller's market with only about half a month of inventory for sale right now in the greater grand rapids area.

“Which basically means that if there were no new listings, we would run out of houses in about 15 days," Sayles said.

Even with this temporary cooldown and low supply, they say buyers shouldn’t be discouraged.

It still makes more sense to buy and invest in the future.

As far as interest rates go, forecasters are already predicting rates will rise again in the future, but rates have appeared to have leveled off for now..

The federal reserve announced recently it intends to keep low rates through at least 20-23.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.