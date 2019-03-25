WASHINGTON — It's been a busy weekend on Capitol Hill.

On Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller gave the Justice Department his long-awaited report on the Russia investigation that has cast a shadow over the first two years of the Trump presidency.

On Saturday, Attorney General William Barr said he was on pace to release a summary of the findings to Congress before the end of the weekend.

Then on Sunday, Barr released a short letter to Congress summarizing the report. In it, the Justice Department said the investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Barr quoted the report, which said it "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction. Instead, the Attorney General said, it "sets out evidence on both sides of the question."

The news brought a divided reaction from Republicans and Democrats, including lawmakers from West Michigan.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) issued this statement in the hours after Barr released his letter:

"Since the 2016 election, some have sought to rewrite history because they couldn’t believe or accept the outcome. For nearly two years, investigators with an enormous range of powers scoured for any links of coordination between the Russians and the Trump Campaign. Despite the wishes of some to stop the President no matter the evidence, cost, or truth, the finding of no collusion is good news. It is time to turn the page and focus on solutions that move our nation forward."

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-Cascade) tweeted his response, suggesting that more of the report should be made public. He said, "Americans of all backgrounds should be happy that AG Barr’s principal conclusions from Mueller’s report suggest no criminality between the Trump campaign and Russia. I’ll continue to press the AG to release to the public as much as can be legally and appropriately made available. It’s important to note that the scope of this investigation, the report, and the principal conclusions are limited to allegations regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election."

On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) said this on his Facebook page:

"I have continuously said the Mueller report should be released as quickly as possible & today shows why. The American people deserve the facts & transparency. The summary letter from the Attorney General to Congress is insufficient and leaves many important, unanswered questions."

Peters opinion that the full report should be released to the public is shared by the leaders of the Democratic party. Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader issued a joint statement that Barr's letter to Congress about Mueller's report "raises as many questions as it answers." They also pushed for the report to be released.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) has not issued a statement yet, however, she did say on Friday that the report should be made public. "The American people have a right to know what Mueller found during his investigation, no matter what's in the report."

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) has not formally responded to the findings in the report yet.

President Trump also reacted to the news, tweeting "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

