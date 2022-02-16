West Michigan native makes history as first woman to produce Olympic gold medal hockey broadcast

Kaitlin Urka started her career in broadcast television at 13 On Your Side, and Wednesday night, the West Michigan native made history at the Winter Olympics.

Ludington's Kaitlin Urka is the first ever woman to produce the broadcast of the women's hockey gold medal game at the Winter Olympics.

"Super proud of her," says her mother, Heidi Urka. "It's an exciting time."

"Small town girl does big things," echoes Tom Urka, Kaitlin's father.

Urka's parents still live in Ludington. The two say because of the job, they don't see their daughter as much as they'd like.

"She makes a lot of personal sacrifices for her job," says Heidi. "So it's things like this that give her the recognition that she deserves."

And it's recognition for work she's done in the past, as well.

In 2020 on International Women's Day, Urka helped organize the first ever all female broadcast crew for an NHL game.

"It's kind of a subject that's near and dear to her heart," explains Heidi.

A subject Kaitlin is proud to share with other young girls.

"It's important to her that she can be a role model and show other role models for girls, so that they can see there are jobs in the sports world for everyone," says Heidi.

Kaitlin didn't have to travel too far for the job.

Instead of traveling to Beijing, she produced the broadcast from here in the U.S. from Connecticut.

