West Michigan observes National EMS Week

National EMS Week was first authorized in 1974 by President Gerald R. Ford to celebrate EMS workers and what they do in our communities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They are among the first on an emergency scene, and saving lives is part of the job. This week, communities across the country pay respect to emergency service and front line workers during National EMS Week.

The week of observance was was first authorized nearly 50 years ago, in 1974, by Grand Rapids' favorite son, former President Gerald R. Ford. Since then, Americans have grown a deeper respect for the job and what it entails. That has definitely been the case over the past year.

"With me being a supervisor, it's nice to see the crews get the recognition that they've needed. This whole year has been rough, obviously. Last year's EMS Week got postponed because of the pandemic, but it's nice to see them smile a bit more, us to be able to give thanks to them, the community to give thanks to them," said Dusty VanderMeer, operations supervisor and handler for American Medical Response, a provider serving West Michigan.

"I mean, a year ago, life was normal and then all of a sudden on every call we had to put masks on, put gowns on and eye protection; you know, an extra set of gloves, and that kind of thing. It's just put a lot of stuff on EMS' backs, from Fire to EMS. So, the stress ramped up there pretty, pretty high in the last year. So, EMS Week this year is going to mean even more I think for the crews now that we're finally getting towards the end of this pandemic. It's nice to see a little bit of more smiles and relief on their faces."

The newest member of the AMR team is also putting smiles on faces. Hope is a golden doodle who is also West Michigan's first certified therapy dog for first responders.

"She is owned by our parent company GMR, so she's here, at AMR, as much as possible. She's available to the whole West Michigan community of EMS first responders — police departments, fire departments, other EMS agencies, and even hospitals," said VanderMeer. "She can go there, when they have a rough call or when they have a rough day. I can get a phone call and jump in the truck and head out there and have her give some love to those people that need it."

This year, each day of EMS Week is appointed a theme that represents the life and work of an emergency service worker. The following list features the daily themes.

Theme Days:

Monday – EMS Education Day

Tuesday – Safety Tuesday

Wednesday – EMS for Children Day

Thursday – Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed)

Friday – EMS Recognition Day

