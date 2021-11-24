West Michigan radio host crowned Mrs. America

Jackie Blankenship, known on-air as Jackie Green, co-hosts a show 105.3 HOT FM. Representing West Michigan, she won in a major way last weekend.

A morning host at a West Michigan radio station has been crowned Mrs. America 2022.

Jackie Blankenship, known on-air as Jackie Green, co-hosts the Gray and Green show on 105.3 HOT FM.

She won the Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas over the weekend.

It's a remarkable feat considering she didn't even win the state competition, at least not at first.

"I actually was first runner up, I was second place. But the woman who did win had some health issues and had to step down," she said. "So, they said 'hey, you're now the winner.' They give you this whole spiel at a pageant, where if a winner can't fulfill their duties, then first runner up will take over. They say that, but who ever thinks that's gonna happen?"

Well, luckily for Blankenship, it did happen.

"I thought 'this is my time, I'm going to Mrs. America and competing with 49 women who did win their state,'" she said.

"I kind of went in with the mentality that I'm just gonna have fun, because I wasn't even supposed to be here."

In the end, Blankenship had a great time and took home the crown. She will compete next in the Mrs. World Pageant 2022, which will also be held in Las Vegas.

