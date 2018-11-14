GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's being called a major announcement in the e-cigarette industry.

Juul -- the nation's top e-cigarette maker -- says it will stop selling flavored products in stores and it will end most of the company's social media advertising.

This after a recent FDA reports shows that vaping is increasing among minors. West Michigan retailers say they are not surprised.

"I think that they've run out of their options and have to back track," says the manager at one local shop.

Joost Vapor, one of the largest retailers in West Michigan also reacting to the news saying:

"Joost Vapor believes the availability of vape related products in environments with minimal controls established contributes to underage vaping. Such as online business to consumer, convenience stores, gas stations, etc. Joost Vapor supports the FDA’s recent statement in this regard. Juul’s recent decision to eliminate their flavored products from physical locations available to minors is a small step to prevent underage vaping. Here at Joost Vapor, we believe that if Juul wants to make a true effort towards combating underage vaping, eliminating its sales to markets where minors can physically be present would have more of an impact."

Juul will still sell flavored products online to customers 21 years and older.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM