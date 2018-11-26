GRIDLEY, Calif. – Sandy Hoogeboom has put in 10-12-hour days since Nov. 15 when she was deployed from West Michigan to California to help victims of the most destructive fire in the state’s history.

It’s a tiring, but rewarding experience, said the Kentwood resident who's volunteering for the American Red Cross at a shelter around 30 miles south of now-destroyed Paradise, Calif.

“When we first saw them, most of them were in a state of shock,” said Hoogeboom, describing the 150-plus people staying at the shelter. “We find housing is their biggest thing, and so that is what we’re working on the hardest.”

Case workers at Red Cross shelters, along with state and local officials, work with displaced residents to find housing solutions. Finding someone a new home brings tears to Hoogeboom’s eyes.

“It gives them so much hope, and it gives me so much encouragement to keep on and see another success story,” she said.

The Red Cross of West Michigan sent around 10 volunteers all over California to assist at shelters and with providing resources to nearby communities. More than 1,200 have sought shelter in Red Cross and community evacuation centers across the state, the organization said.

Although the Camp wildfire is contained, Red Cross volunteers will be active in the area for a long time, Hoogeboom said.

“It could be months before they get things where they can close the disaster operation down,” she said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM