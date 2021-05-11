West Michigan Whitecaps welcome fans back to the park with a sold-out crowd

Fans this season are asked to wear masks at all times except while eating or drinking, as well as social distance while buying concessions.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps played their first home game since 2019 on Tuesday night. More than an hour before the game started, fans were already lined up at the gates, ready to welcome America's pastime back to West Michigan.

"It's been a long time," said Steve VanWagoner, marketing director for the Whitecaps. "622 days since baseball was played at LMCU Ballpark."

And the fans showed up in full force.

"Just hearing the crack of the bat, the fireworks, the smell of the hot dogs. I'm just having a good time seeing people come back out and watching the game," said Rick Brunsting, a fan at the game.

COVID-19 restrictions capped attendance at 2,000 fans, and all 2,000 tickets were sold.

"It's just good to get some sense of normalcy back so I'm really happy to see things getting back to normal and having the fun of baseball back," said Brunsting.

Fans this season are asked to wear masks at all times except while eating or drinking, as well as social distance while buying concessions.

"As soon as we can get rid of the mask it'll be better but we'll take what we can get," said Frazer, who brought his daughter Mallory to the game.

The two haven't been to a game in a few years and were some of the first fans inside the gates.

"She's playing softball this year, coach pitch, so we figured it would be cool to come out and let her see some baseball and get excited for the rest of the season," said Frazer.

The Whitecaps will be at home this weekend as well, and there are still tickets available for those games.

