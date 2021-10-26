West Ottawa Public School students will now have access to all sporting events for free

This is part of the district's overall effort to make school more engaging and inclusive, regardless of economic status.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Students in West Ottawa Public Schools will now have access to sporting events for free, thanks to a push from administration for equal access and opportunities.

Leaders at the district say they believe having school spirit is an important part of feeling like they belong to the school community, which is why they are now offering free admission to athletic events for all students.

Varsity football coach and student engagement coordinator Patrick Collins says this is part of the district's overall effort to make school more engaging and inclusive, regardless of economic status.

"Just getting people feeling like a West Ottawa Panther means getting them to events and celebrating with them — how great this district is and giving them access to all that we offer," he said.

"It far outweighs any small cost that we might generate from a small free at an athletic event."

Collins says inclusivity is one of the key phases in the district's five year strategic plan to make the West Ottawa Public School district the best it can be in all aspects.

