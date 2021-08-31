West Ottawa Public Schools hold vaccine clinics before school year begins

Health department workers say dozens of students and their parents signed up for the clinic.

One of Ottawa County's largest school districts was able to vaccinate dozens of people, just hours before their school year starts Wednesday.

West Ottawa Public Schools held vaccine clinics at each of its open houses Tuesday. Health department workers say dozens of students and their parents signed up for the clinic, and they also took walk-ins.

They say the biggest reasons people chose to get vaccinated tonight were convenience, and the fact that health educators could help clear up vaccine myths.

West Ottawa High School principal Jason Reinecke says he's happy to see people doing their part to end the pandemic.

"When I walk in this building, my thought is about my students and staff -- keeping them safe, keeping them healthy and getting back to teaching and learning because that's what we love here at West Ottawa High School," Reinecke said.

He also says he's proud of how his students have worked through adversity during the pandemic. He believes they'll grow up better people for having made it through this experience.

