What can be done to save West Michigan's VFW posts?

Across the state and nation, VFW posts are closing. But, there are success stories of re-invention right here in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — There was a time when a VFW post was as much a part of a neighborhood as a high school football field.

They hosted evening drinks for veterans and Friday fish fries with their families.

They also provided - and still do - valuable resources of which too many people still aren't aware.

And as our veteran population continues to age and die off, so too do the posts they once visited and supported.

Why are we losing so many VFWs and what can be done to save them?

If you'd like to know more about the VFW and the services they provide, go to www.vfw.org/assistance.

