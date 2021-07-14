What Michigan’s unemployment rate looks like following the pandemic

After the state's unemployment rate soared in March 2020, a new report shows how the levels look from June 2021.

MICHIGAN, USA — As the pandemic ravaged the country in March of 2020. Michigan’s unemployment rate soared to a decade-long high. Now, with infection amounts slowing, where does the unemployment rate stand?

Michigan’s unemployment rate has remained steady at 5% as of June – unchanging from the previous five months, the Michigan Dept. of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) reports. The rates are above pre-pandemic levels.

While the Michigan workforce rose by 9,000 in June, the number of unemployed was unchanged. Payroll job counts in June were similar to levels from March of this year.

Still, Michigan falls below the average across the nation. The jobless rate for the country edged up to 5.9% in June, with Michigan’s rates just .9% lower.

Most notably in the DTMB employment trends, the total number of nonfarm jobs has inched up slightly in June, by 14,000 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities industry recorded the second largest over-the-year employment gain of 54,000 people. The leisure and hospitality sector had the highest employment rebound in Michigan since June 2020 but had a total job loss of 93,000 below pre-pandemic levels.

To see more about the Michigan unemployment rate, visit the DTMB's full release here.

