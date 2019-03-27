GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Trump will be visiting Grand Rapids on Thursday for a Make America Great Again rally at Van Andel Arena. In response to the event, multiple street and parking lot structures will see closures.

The event will be held at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. and it is free to attend. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The immediate streets around Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W., will be closed starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The street closures are expected to last until about 8:30 p.m.

Fulton Street West from Ottawa to Ionia

Weston Street SW, west of Ionia

Oakes Street SW from Ottawa to Ionia

Ottawa Avenue SW from Fulton to Oakes

The Area 2 lot on Oakes Street SW and Area 3 lot on Ionia Avenue SW will be closed to all users starting at midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday. All access cardholders for these lots will have access to the Louis Campau ramp on Monroe Avenue NW and McConnell Ionia lot on McConnell Street SW during that time.

Metered parking will not be allowed in the following areas:

Ottawa Avenue NW between Oakes and Fulton

Oakes Street SW between Grandville and Market

Weston Street SW between Ottawa and Grandville

Weston Street SW west of Ionia

Lot at Fulton Street SW and Ionia

However, Ionia avenue will be open for parking as well as the Government Center ramp and DeVos Place.

While some businesses may be shutting their doors early on Thursday, due to the road closures, downtown stables like Founders, Hopcat and Grand Rapids Brewing Company will remain open for those who want to grab food or a drink.

Police Officers from Grand Rapids and Wyoming, along with Kent County Sheriff's Deputies and Michigan State Troopers will be on hand to direct traffic.

