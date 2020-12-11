When should we say 'President-elect?'

Why do we say it when we do? When should we? Where did it come from?

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Lots of argument on social media about the term 'president-elect' lately. As a reminder, President Trump used that title not long after the 2016 election. This was his logo at the time. This is the one being used by current president-elect Joe Biden. But where does the term come from and when is it appropriate to use? We turned to our expert, Western Michigan University Cooley Law Professor, Devin Schindler.

He says the term comes into play on December 14th, once the states' board of canvassers come together and vote on the results.

So, after the states have certified.

The first mention is here, in the 20th Amendment, where it says, "If, at the time fixed for the beginning of the term of the President, the President elect shall have died, the Vice President elect shall become President."

Schindler says this means that if Joe Biden were to die before December 14th, Democrats could pick whomever they want to replace him. If he dies after that date... then the 20th Amendment kicks in, and it's automatically Kamala Harris.

But, the term president-elect, Schindler says, has become a bit of misnomer that everyone uses as soon as a projected winner is named.

And one more time... Here's the Washington Post with a headline referring to President-elect Donald Trump four days after the 2016 election. And that was a much closer margin of victory than what we're seeing today with President-elect Joe Biden.

