PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - If you love the fair, you're in luck -- the 2018 Ottawa County Fair is happening this week.

Wednesday is Seniors Day at the fair. Seniors, service members, law enforcement and firefighters all get into the fair for free today.

There are rides, food, animal shows and even more. The Grandstand Show will feature the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League. You can purchase tickets at the fair or pre-order then online.

Here's a full schedule of all that's going on this week, and here's a list of all the Grandstand events.

