Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Kent County

It may be time to get rid of your Christmas tree before it becomes a fire hazard. Here's where you can dump it while still being environmentally friendly:

Here's where you can recycle your live tree in Kent County:

Ada Village & Township – Residents may drop off trees in the rear parking lot at Ada Township Park, 1180 Buttrick Ave, Dec. 26 to Jan. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Contact: 616.676.9191

Alpine Township – Residents may drop off trees in the west side of the parking lot at 5255 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park until third or fourth week in January. Open drop-off hours.

Contact: 616.784.1262

Caledonia Village – Residents may place trees on the curb for pickup and chipping. If Christmas tree is greater than 8 ft. place cut in half.

Contact: 616.891.9384

Cannon Township – Residents may place trees in a large dumpster in the parking lot at Cannon Township offices between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8.

Contact: 616.884.2206

Cascade Charter Township – Residents may drop off trees behind the Buttrick Fire Station (Buttrick & 30th St.) between Dec. 26 and Jan. 7.

Contact: 616.949.1500

Comstock Park – Drop off your tree to some hungry goats! Fields Farm is asking for live trees to feed to their animals. There is a drop-off area at 849 Buth NE, where you'll find a half dozen orange cones. You're asked to leave the trees there and not in the fenced area where the goats are.

Courtland Township – Residents may drop off trees behind the Fire Station, 7480 Fourteen Mile Rd., until the end January. Open drop-off hours.

Contact: 616.866.0622

East Grand Rapids – Residents may place trees on the curb for collection starting on Monday in the first full week of January through Friday of the second full week of January. Items with metal attached (trees stands, wired garlands, lights and wreaths) cannot be collected and must be disposed of separately by the resident.

Contact: 616.949.2110

Grand Rapids – Residents may drop off trees for the month of January between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday through Sunday at the following locations: Riverside Park (2001 Monroe Ave. NE, north entrance), Huff Park (2286 Ball Ave. NE), Jaycee-MacKay Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE), and Lincoln Park (231 Marion Ave. NW). Residents may also use the curbside yard-waste tag system for their live Christmas Trees on their regular refuse day (multiple shifts of pick-up so it may not be collected at the same time as your trash).

Contact: 616.456.3000

Grandville – Residents may drop trees off at the Public Works building, 4095 White St., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. any time of the year.

Contact: 616.531.3030

Kentwood – Residents may drop off trees from Dec. 28 through Jan. 29 at Kentwood Department of Public Works, 5068 Breton SE, Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Contact: 616.698.9610

Kent City – Residents may place trees (stump out towards the street) on the curb from Dec. 30 through Jan. 14 for collection and burning.

Contact: 616.678.7232

Plainfield Charter Township – Residents may drop off trees during park hours at Versluis park, 3650 Versluis Park NE, starting Dec. 26 until the end of January between sunrise and sunset.

Contact: 616.364.8466

Rockford – Residents may place trees on the curb from Jan. 4 through the end of the month for collection and chipping.

Contact: 616.866.1537

Sparta Village – Residents may drop off trees behind the Department of Public Works Building, 276 W Division St., starting Dec. 30 through the end of April. Open drop-off hours.

Contact: 616.887.9303

Walker – Residents may drop off trees at Walker City Hall (4243 Remembrance Rd. NW), Walker Community Park (650 Cummings NW) or Walker Fire Station #3 (1470 Three Mile Rd. NW) between Dec. 26 and the third Saturday in January.

Contact: 616.453.6311

Wyoming – Residents may drop off trees at the Wyoming Public Works Yard Waste Facility, 2660 Burlingame Ave. SW, on Saturdays Jan. 8 and 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Contact: 616.530.7262

