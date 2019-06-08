WHITE CLOUD, Mich. - White Cloud Police are seeking assistance in finding a man wanted on a report of domestic violence.

According to WCPD, an officer was dispatched on the domestic violence report on July 28. Prior to the officer's arrival, the suspect, Levon Forrest Duke, fled the scene.

The officer performed an investigation and submitted his results to the courts, and a warrant was issued for Duke's arrest.

Anyone with tips or information of his whereabouts should contact WCPD at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

