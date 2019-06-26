UPDATE: The White Cloud Police Department says the suspect in question has been arrested.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. - The White Cloud Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a theft investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they are looking for a black male with an athletic build and a shaved head. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and, at the time, an earring on his right ear.

The department said the suspect left the scene in a black Chevrolet Suburban with black aftermarket wheels, black fender flares and running boards. The vehicle also has some type of aftermarket LED light bar on the roof at the top of the windshield.

Authorities believe the suspect and vehicle are from the Kent County area.

At the time of the crime, the vehicle had a stolen Michigan dealer plate.

Anyone with information should contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

