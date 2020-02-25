WHITEHALL, Mich. — White Lake Fire Authority Chief Gregory Holman is on administrative leave while the authority's personnel committee continues and independent investigation into procedural and operational issues of the fire authority.

A written statement from the fire authority board states Holman was put on administrative leave Feb. 14.

The statement goes on to say Holman's leave is "not related to any criminal conduct by any employee or agent of the authority."

The board says the independent investigation in no way involves any issues related to the March 10 millage request to fund improvements to the authority.

The statement states once the investigation is complete "the fire authority board will make a complete and transparent statement to the public."

