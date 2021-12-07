Whitehall student used social media to post threat, allegedly didn't want to go to school

This is the third threat incident that has been solved by Muskegon County law enforcement Tuesday.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A student has been identified as the person responsible for a threat over Whitehall Public Schools, Whitehall Police said.

After a multitude of area law enforcement agencies conducted interviews and search warrants, Whitehall Police found that the student was the source of the threat.

She used a social media account to send a threatening post because she did not want to go to school, police say.

Her case will be handed off to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office to determine if she will face charges. Police say the girl will also face school discipline.

This is the third threat incident that has been solved by Muskegon County law enforcement Tuesday.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.