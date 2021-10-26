Whitehall urgent care to close two days this week due to short staff

Mercy Health Urgent Care in Whitehall will be closed Wednesday and Saturday due to a staffing shortage, hospital officials confirm.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Mercy Health Urgent Care in Whitehall will be closed Wednesday and Saturday due to a staffing shortage, hospital officials confirm.

The hospital is located at 905 East Colby Street. The next closest location is Mercy Health Urgent Care in North Muskegon, about 20 minutes away.

"Like many other health care organizations, we are experiencing staffing shortages throughout our Urgent Care locations," Erin Patrick, communications manager for Mercy Health in Michigan said.

"While some offices may have reduced hours or closures on the weekends, most of our Urgent Care facilities are open 7 days per week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m."

For a full list of Mercy Health hospital locations visit their website here.

Hospital officials also urge patients to call ahead to confirm that specific Mercy Health urgent care locations are open before visiting.

