IONIA COUNTY, Mich. - After burning down in 2013, Whites Bridge is getting closer to being rebuilt.

According to a Facebook post from the page "Rebuild Whites Bridge," the rebuild should be completed in the fall.

The sixth anniversary of the destruction of the bridge was on Sunday, July 7. While officials hoped the project would be done by the end of the month, there have been some hurdles.

"Due to the complexity of rebuilding a structure that is only one of 5 of a kind ever constructed on Earth, the project has lagged behind," the Facebook post reads. "Due to this fact and basically have to do reverse engineering of the Fallasburg and Ada Bridge, (Sister Bridges) it is now estimated that the bridge will be completed in the Fall."

The post also said six members of the Whites Bridge Historical Society wrote grant requests which received "hundreds of thousands of dollars" needed to replace the bridge. In 2017, the WBHS received a Michigan Enhancement Grant worth $350,000 to help rebuild the bridge.

