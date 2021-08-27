Whitmer applauds school districts that implement mask policies

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also encouraging every eligible Michigander 12 years and up to get vaccinated.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is praising school districts and county health offices that have put mask mandates in place for the upcoming school year.

With Wayne County announcing a mask order in schools, that brings the total number of Michigan school districts with mask policies to 179, affecting more than 674,000 students.

That works up to be nearly 54 percent of students in traditional public schools statewide.

“On masks, both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC have strongly recommended that districts require masks for students, teachers, and staff in schools regardless of vaccination status because it will allow them everyone to stay safe while continuing to learn and grow in-person. I agree with our top health experts," Whitmer said in a statement Friday.

“Districts and local public health leaders should keep working together to implement mask guidelines and create buy-in at the community level, which leads to better outcomes and better adherence to policies that keep kids, teachers, staff, and parents safe."

Earlier this week, the governor visited Grand Rapids Community College and indicated she has no plans to issue a statewide mask order.

Her statement comes the day after impassioned parents attended a Kent County Commissioners special session that lasted around six hours due to public comments.

The CDC is recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, to mask up when indoors in public spaces.

