Whitmer budget preview: no tax increases

The Governor says she'll be pushing for millions more in per pupil education funding.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is officially unveiling her budget proposal on Thursday.

She says there will be no tax increases. But there will be a massive increase in public education funding. Including, up to another $164 per student.

She also talked about recent comments by Senator Mike Shirkey, who has falsely claimed several times that the deadly attack on the US Capitol was not perpetrated by Trump supporters.

The Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologized after falsely claiming supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, having called it a “hoax."

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the remarks last week while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video. The men spoke with Shirkey before censuring him, including for backing a ban on the open carry of guns into the Statehouse.

The Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol stunned the world as Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Her full conversation with 13 On Your Side is below.

