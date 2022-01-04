Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID-19

x
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating from her husband in their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19. 

The governor, who has no symptoms, had a negative rapid test Tuesday and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson says.

Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, is seeking confirmation from a PCR test. 

Both the governor and the 61-year-old first gentleman are fully vaccinated and have received a booster. 

Michigan, like the U.S., is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

