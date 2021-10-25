Whitmer names new director of Unemployment Insurance Agency

Whitmer's office says Liza Olson, who is the acting director of the agency, will remain at the UIA temporarily to help with the transition.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new leader in charge of the embattled Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Julia Dale is no stranger to the governor's cabinet.

She most recently served as an assistant attorney general and Section Head of Business and Charities Section in the Office of the Attorney General. Dale previously worked in various high-level roles at the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

“I am honored to continue serving my fellow Michiganders at the UIA,” Julia Dale said in a statement. “As we emerge from the pandemic, there is so much work to do to ensure that we can deliver benefits to families who need them and I cannot wait to pursue long overdue changes and work with the incredible staff to get things done.”

Whitmer's office says Liza Olson, who is the acting director of the agency, will remain at the UIA temporarily to help with the transition before returning to her previous role as director at the Office of the State Employer.

“Julia will hit the ground running and I am proud to have a permanent director leading the way at UIA,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Under her leadership, I am confident that UIA will clear the backlog, tackle waste, fraud, and abuse, and get people the resources they need while saving taxpayer dollars.”

The governor's office also named Michelle Lange to serve as acting director at the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB), and designated Laura Clark as the new chief information officer.

