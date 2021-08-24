Whitmer: No plan for statewide mask order

While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not anticipate a statewide mask order, she applauded school districts that have embraced masking policies.

MICHIGAN, USA — While visiting Grand Rapids Community College on Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she has no plan to implement a statewide mask order.

With students returning back to school, districts have been releasing their COVID-19 protocols and mask policies, leading to both pro- and anti-mask rallies across West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer applauded school districts that have embraced masking policies, and said that wearing a mask is how we will be able to keep students in the classroom this coming school year.

“I'm going to continue to strongly encourage districts and school boards and policymakers at the local level to follow this guidance, we've issued strong guidance around masking and vaccinations for all who are eligible and able, this is how we get through this pandemic,” Gov. Whitmer said. “This is how we keep our support, our small businesses and most crucially in this space, this is how we keep our kids in school so they can have face-to-face learning.”

Gov. Whitmer says her office stays in regular contact with local health leaders.

