Whitmer on masks, economic 'jump start'

The governor still isn't pushing a new mask mandate but is instead lobbying for $2.1B in economic recovery.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer still doesn't appear anywhere close to reinstating a mask mandate to combat rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

When asked by 13 ON YOUR SIDE Anchor Nick LaFave, Whitmer pointed to now readily available vaccines.

LAFAVE: COVID cases are approaching 2000 a day again in Michigan. This is more than in last spring when you did have a mask mandate. And Dr. Joneigh Khaldun (Michigan's Chief Medical Officer) just recently said publicly that a mask mandate would help reduce spread, particularly in schools among kids. Given all of that, why don't we have a mask mandate again?

WHITMER: it is a moment where last spring we didn't have vaccines that were plentiful and easy to access we do now. And so I'm grateful that there are so many school districts and parent organizations and superintendents who are working with their local public health, you know, experts to enact masking policies that will protect their students, almost 60% of our students are in schools that have a mass requirement. That is good because we know a mask in conjunction with a vaccine is the best way to stay safe and avoid continued creation of variants that subject us all the potential future harm. And that's why it's so important in this moment. These local level decisions are really going to make a big impact. And we're grateful and strongly encouraging others to follow suit.

LAFAVE: You said you've said multiple times. And you just said again, you're following the science. Does anyone know the science of this in the state of Michigan better than Dr. Khaldun?

WHITMER: Yeah, Dr. Khaldun has issued strong guidance to our locals to adopt these practices. And that's what we're seeing happening. Like I said, almost 60% of our students are in schools that have embraced the guidance that Dr. Calhoun has promulgated. We're hopeful that the remaining 40% follow suit as well. This is about keeping our kids in class. This is about saving lives. The more we do now in terms of getting people who are eligible to be vaccinated, vaccinated. And anyone who's in and around inside with other people masked up is the best way we stay safe is the best way we support our economy and our small businesses. And obviously, it's the best way to keep our kids back in school. And that's the goal. The academic disruption is real, it's had an impact. Keeping our kids in school and saving lives is paramount. And that's why masking up and getting vaccinated are the two things every one of us can do that will contribute to our success on both those fronts.

Whitmer is now pushing $2.1 billion in economic recovery. The plan - according to a release breaks down as follows:

Grow the middle class and educate workers

- $215 million expansion of Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners

- $70 million investment to growing the pipeline of talented workers to industry

- $100 million influx for the Going Pro credential program

- Further investments in programs that offer work experience to Michiganders earning their GEDs and help those reentering society after incarceration transition into the workforce

Support small businesses and create better jobs

- Build on $300 million Michigan Mainstreet Initiative, which offers grants to restaurants, place-based businesses, and microenterprises with further dollars to attract more start-ups.

- $200 million investment to create a more conducive business environment for high-tech, high-growth start-ups and create jobs of the future in Michigan.

- $40 million to speed up electric vehicle charging infrastructure

- $100 million to prepare manufactures and the workforce for opportunities of the future.

- $11 million investment into the STEM Forward program, which places STEM students in internships in Michigan and improves talent attraction and retention.

Invest in our communities

- Build on a proposal to put $100 million towards building 2,000 units, create 1,500 jobs, and house 6,000 Michiganders.

- $50 million to create a healthier, cleaner, and more energy-efficient homes.

- $100 million to rehabilitate vacant buildings

- $200 million to redevelop brownfield sites

- $100 million to build development-ready sites conducive to business investment.

LAFAVE: Is there any one part of this that you prior prioritize over anything else and only ask that because they're obviously going to be negotiations with Republicans, and we don't always get everything we want? Is there any part of this plan that you think is the most important?

WHITMER: Well, it's all grounded in what is going to boost our economy in a way that creates real opportunity and prosperity for all Michiganders. So when we support our middle class, and we grow our workforce skills, when we support small businesses and create better jobs, when we invest in community to support continued investment, none of that is partisan. It is all about meeting people's needs now, and that is a need for a good job in an industry that where there's a strong future of making a good life and good business climate as well as a great place to live. That is nonpartisan, and that is who Michigan always has been. We've got an opportunity to ensure that our economic recovery is the strongest in the nation by prioritizing these items is the best way to do that.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.