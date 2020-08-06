Whitmer to provide update on state's response to Mid-Michigan flooding

The flooding in late May led to the forced evacuation of about 11,000 people after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide a brief update alongside local officials on the state’s response to the historic flooding in Mid-Michigan last month.

The flooding led to the forced evacuation of about 11,000 people after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached in the city of Midland on May 19. The Tittabawassee River became engorged when the aging dams failed after heavy rain. As the river crested, widespread damage occurred across Mid-Michigan.

The governor first declared a State of Emergency for Midland County and later added Gladwin, Arenac, Saginaw and Iosco counties.

The state of emergency allows Michigan State Police and the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department to coordinate the response.

On May 21, FEMA approved the governor's request for a federal emergency declaration which also allowed for additional resources. Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

The owners and operators of the two dams are now facing lawsuits.

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County 1/64

2/64

3/64

4/64

5/64

6/64

7/64

8/64

9/64

10/64

11/64

12/64

13/64

14/64

15/64

16/64

17/64

18/64

19/64

20/64

21/64

22/64

23/64

24/64

25/64

26/64

27/64

28/64

29/64

30/64

31/64

32/64

33/64

34/64

35/64

36/64

37/64

38/64

39/64

40/64

41/64

42/64

43/64

44/64

45/64

46/64

47/64

48/64

49/64

50/64

51/64

52/64

53/64

54/64

55/64

56/64

57/64

58/64

59/64

60/64

61/64

62/64

63/64

64/64 1 / 64

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.