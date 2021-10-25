Whitmer raises $3.1M in 3 months; Craig collects $1.4M

Gov. Whitmer released the numbers Monday, the quarterly deadline for candidates.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her reelection campaign and had $12.5 million on hand as of last week.

The Democrat released the numbers Monday, the quarterly deadline for candidates. Further details on donations and spending were expected once her report was filed with the state later in the day.

Of 11 Republicans with campaign committees, a few had submitted their filings as of Monday afternoon. Former Detroit police chief James Craig raised $1.4 million in his first quarter as a candidate, topping chiropractor Garrett Soldano's $496,000.

