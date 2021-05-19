Whitmer signs bill increasing flexibility for schools

The bill reduces penalties for schools employing people who fail to meet credential or certification requirements.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 118 Wednesday, which gives school districts increased flexibility during the pandemic.

"I am excited to sign this bipartisan legislation, because it is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together," said Gov. Whitmer. “School districts had to hustle during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this bill recognizes that and provides them with necessary flexibility to ensure adequate instruction for students."

School districts will not be penalized for employing those falling short of the requirements from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The full bill can be read here.

