x
Whitmer signs bill so non-teaching staff can work as subs

The bill lets other school employees without a teaching certificate work as subs if they have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate.
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Whitmer announced Monday, Dec. 27, that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap." 

It lets secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school employees without a teaching certificate work as subs if they have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate.

The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved by lawmakers on largely party lines. 

Michigan generally requires subs to have an associate’s degree or at least 60 hours of college credit.

